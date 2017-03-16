Betty Foote Thibodaux McNutt age 84 of Cheneyville

Funeral services for Betty McNutt will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Beulah Baptist Church in Cheneyville with the Bro. Kenneth Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in the Trinity Episcopal Cemetery in Cheneyville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. McNutt, age 84 of Cheneyville, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Bailey Place in Bunkie.

She is preceded in death by; her husband, Walker McNutt; her parents, Dewey and Ruby Hill Foote; her brother, Dewey Gene Foote; her sister, Dorothy Tate; and her children’s father, James W. Thibodaux, Sr.

Survivors include her son, James W. Thibodaux, Jr. of Alexandria; her daughter, Carol T. Desonier and her husband Olin of Bowling Green, KY; her grandchildren, James Olin Desonier, Jon Desonier, and Zachary J. Thibodaux; and her great-grandchildren, Clara, Dean, and Caroline Desonier. She is also survived by; Connie M. Sparrow of Monroe, Debbie M. Albritton and husband Tom of Pineville, Leigh Raines, William Albritton and Alyse Rodriguez.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Beulah Baptist Church, P.O. Box 356, Cheneyville, LA 71325.

Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time or service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the Beulah Baptist Church in Cheneyville.