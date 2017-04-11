Betty J. Rayford, age 72, of Port Arthur, Texas

Betty J. Rayford

PORT ARTHUR - Funeral services for Betty J. Rayford will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at New Light Baptist Church with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home of Port Arthur, Texas.

Betty J. Rayford, age 72, entered into her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas. She was born July 28, 1944 to the late William, Jr. and Mattie S. Dupar in Hamburg. Betty was a 1962 graduate of Dunbar High School in Simmesport and soon relocated to Port Arthur, Texas. She was employed with Hughen School and St. Mary’s Hospital before retiring from EduCare.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Freddie L. Rayford, Sr., three sisters, five brothers and one grandchild.

Betty is survived by her four loving sons, Freddie Rayford, Jr., Terrell Rayford, Donald Rayford and Ronald Rayford; two sisters, Delia Mae Antoine, of Simmesport and Mattie Mae Sinegal of Port Arthur, Texas; one brother, Charles Dupar of Simmesport; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.