Betty Jean Burks Griffin, age 63, of Lansing, Michigan

Betty Jean Burks Griffin

Bunkie - Memorial services will be held for Betty Jean Burks Griffin of Lansing, Michigan at Salem Baptist Church in Bunkie on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Greg Jackson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Griffin, age 63, of Lansing, Michigan, formerly of Bunkie, passed away at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria on Wednesday, October 11, 2017. Born on August 7, 1954, she worked for the State of Michigan for over 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Burks, Jr and Bertha Ford Burks; son, Deshawn Griffin; and sister, Linda Burks.

She is survived by her son, Christopher Burks of Lansing, Michigan; daughter, LaQuisha S. Richardson of Lansing, Michigan; two sisters, Barbara Mott of Beaumont, Texas and Cathy Watts of Beaumont, Texas; two brothers, Ivory Burks of El Paso, Texas and Carl Burks of San Francisco, California; five grandchildren; and numerous other relatives, and friends.