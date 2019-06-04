Betty Jean Hollis Jenkins, age 67, of Cottonport

Funeral services for Betty Jean Hollis Jenkins of Cottonport will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport. Burial will be held at St. Paul Cemetery of Mansura.

Betty Jean Hollis Jenkins, age 67, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her residence in Cottonport.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 46 years, Charles Jenkins of Cottonport; twelve children, Rosa Pierite (Johnny) of Mansura, Albert Jenkins (Margaret) of Cottonport, Lisa Johnson of Cottonport, Debra Jenkins (Jason) of Houston, Ricky Jenkins of Cottonport, Alicia Steptoe of Mansura, Emily Jenkins of Cottonport, Shonquez Jenkins of Cottonport, Larodermez Jenkins of Cottonport, Sharika Lynn Jenkins of Cottonport, Makhia Marie Jenkins of Cottonport and Tyrese Jenkins of Cottonport; twenty one grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brothers, Lawrence Hollis of Cottonport, Craig Hollis of Cottonport, Larry Hollis of Cottonport and Lyndell Hollis of Lecompte; sisters, Theresa Johnson of Alexandria, Kitty Laurent of Cottonport and Jennifer Bazile of Cottonport.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Albert, Justin, Latron, Joseph, Cedric, & Jason; honorary pallbearers will be Larodermez, Tyrese, Johsua, Lawrence, Jimmy, Lil Joe, Craig, Larry, Lyndell, John, Shonquez, Ricky, Lyndell, Jr. & Travis.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Winston Paul Hollis and Laura Bazert Hollis; sister, Barbara Jones.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport.

