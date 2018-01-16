Betty Jenkins Pratt, age 87, of Clearwater

Betty Jenkins Pratt

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Jenkins Pratt will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of Lone Pine Assembly of God Church in Bunkie with Rev. Michael Hukins officiating. Interment will follow in the Pratt Cemetery under the direction of Kramer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the service begins at 11 a.m.

Betty was a very loving and caring person who touched the lives of all who knew her. A native and resident of Clearwater, she passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Grace Care Center of Cypress in Houston, Texas. Betty, age 87, was born on July 4, 1930 in Clearwater to Ethan and Dollie Jenkins.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, James O. Pratt; father and mother; brothers, Leroy Jenkins, Allen Jenkins, Carl (K.C.) Jenkins, and Marvin Jenkins; and sisters, Florence Wells and Frances Carter.

She is survived by son, Randal (Nell) Pratt; daughters, Debbie (Skip) Lapeyrouse and Cherri (Mark) Taylor; her five grandchildren, Nicole (Keith) Norwood, Shawn (Ashlee) Pratt, Ryan (Jennifer) Taylor, Adam (Adrianna) Taylor, and Jeremy (Amelia) Lapeyrouse; eight great-grandchildren, Austin (Baylie) Norwood, Lauren Norwood, Krislyn Pratt, Avery Taylor, Brooke Taylor, Tristen Taylor, Henry Lapeyrouse, and Sally Ann Lapeyrouse; one great-great-grandchild, Meryn Norwood; one brother, Archie Jenkins of Houma; many nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews who loved her very much.

Pallbearers honored to serve are Shawn Pratt, Ryan Taylor, Adam Taylor, Jeremy Lapeyrouse, Austin Norwood, and Tristen Taylor.

