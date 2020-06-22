Betty Jo “Becky” Barbry Wambsgans, Marksville

Betty Jo “Becky” Barbry Wambsgans, born June 29, 1943 in Deweyville, Texas; died on Saturday evening, June 20, 2020, at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville, LA. Becky grew up in New Orleans after her family moved there when she was about 3 years old. She attended John McDonough Senior High School. She was married for 53 years to her husband, Rudolph Henry Wambsgans, Jr. until he passed in 2012. She and Rudy moved to Marksville one month before Hurricane Katrina. She has spent the last 15 years in Marksville until her death.

Betty worked for Eagle Packing Company for many years while her children were very young, and then eventually joined the staff at First National Bank of Commerce on Carrollton and Earhart. She moved on to working as a Branch Office Manager for Edward Jones and finished her career with the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, of which she was an enrolled tribal member. She was the granddaughter of Chief Eli Barbry and the daughter of Council Member Sylvester J. Barbry, Sr. She was very devoted to her tribal family and community and loved the closeness and friendships she developed while living on the reservation till moving to Valley View Nursing Home just over 2 years ago.

Throughout their lives Becky and her husband, Rudy, were extremely dedicated to the Lions Clubs of Louisiana, members of the Delta Lions Club, and supportive of the youth development arm of the organization, the Leo Club. Tremendous amounts of their time were spent fundraising for the Louisiana Lions Eye Hospital in New Orleans and many other programs funded by the Lions’ Clubs’ activities like the Annual Crippled Children’s Camp in Leesville, every summer. Their years of service with Lions International started back in 1975 and lasted the rest of their lives. She and Rudy were Pioneers of the Louisiana National Guard Enlisted Association and also participated in the Washington Artillery Veterans’ Association.

Becky was a member of Sacred Heart Parish on Canal Street in New Orleans for nearly 40 years. She was honored with the Order of St. Louis Medallion, given by the Archdiocese of New Orleans to members of the Catholic church who exemplified service to their local church parishes. She and her husband embodied volunteerism and giving back to those who couldn’t necessarily help themselves.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Rudolph “Rudy,” her parents, Sylvester Sr. and Josephine (Descant) Barbry. She is survived by her six children, Brenda Lintinger (Greg Sr.), Rudolph III, David Matthew (Christine), Michael James (Corina), John Patrick (Jeanie), and Darnee Wambsgans. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Stefanie, David Matthew, Belicia, Emily, Jordan, Haley, Eloisa, Joan Rose, Sidney, Hope and Mark, and 16 great-grandchildren (and one bun in the oven due in September upping that count to 17!!). Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren gave her the greatest joy in life. She shared her love of cooking and travel with her family and friends. She instilled a strong faith in all her children, a love for God, trust in Jesus, and faith in the Holy Spirit. In the end and forevermore, this was and is her greatest gift to her family.

A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 334 Acton Road, Marksville, LA. A second viewing will take place in New Orleans at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd. on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. followed by a Funeral Mass in the Chapel. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. To extend on-line condolences to the Wambsgans Family, please visit us at www.rose-neath.com