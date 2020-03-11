Betty K. Butler, 88 of Bunkie La passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 in Kenner La.

Visitation will be on Thursday March 12, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. till 12:45 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home in Bunkie Louisiana.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday March 12, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Bunkie with the Rev, Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow at Pythian Cemetery in Bunkie. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Betty was born in Bunkie to Agnes and Pete Kohler on January 29, 1932. Betty worked as a bookkeeper for the Coca Cola plant in Bunkie and Bunkie General Hospital for a number of years.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Agnes Kohler, brothers, Rufus, Douglas, Marshall, Irvin “Dee” and Clifton Kohler; and two sisters Willa May K Sabatini and Hazel K. Lemoine.

Survivors include one daughter, Marsha “Ann” Bordelon of Laplace and husband Tony Bordelon, two sons, Bobby Butler of Weatherford Texas, Clifton “Cliff” Butler of Maurice La., and wife Ida Butler. One sister, Josie May K. Wuchnick of Canton, OH; 11 grandchildren, Zachary Bordelon of Luling, Ashley Bordelon of Paradis, Priscilla K Glaser of Leroy, Holly Ann Merrill of Meaux, Colin Butler of Lafayette, Josh Butler of Weatherford Texas, Amy Barton of Montgomery Texas, Tara Butler of Conroe Texas, Brooke Landry of Maurice, Lori Hebert of Milton, and Jacob Gaspard of Maurice; 18 great grandchildren Victoria, Isabella, and Caleb Bordelon, Nathan and Landyn Dufrene, Caroline Glaser, Molly and Maddy Merrill, Conrad Butler, Gunner, Abigail, and Robyn Butler, Ava and Noah Landry, Gage and Grayson Hebert, Taylor and Morgan Barton.

Mee Mee / Gran Betty was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed by all.

Pallbearers will include; Zachary Bordelon, Colin Butler, Josh Butler, Jacob Gaspard, Rusty and Mark Lemoine.

