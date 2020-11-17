Betty Lou Tassin, 89, Alexandria

Funeral mass for Betty Lou Tassin of Alexandria will begin at 11:00am on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer. Burial will follow at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery.

It is of great sadness the family of Betty Lou Tassin (Fontenot), age 89, announces her passing. She was a native of Ville Platte and resided in Alexandria. She will be greatly missed.

A visitation will begin at 8:00am until time of service on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

