Betty Moore, Cottonport

Funeral services for Betty Moore of Cottonport are currently pending.

Betty Moore, age 65, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Hessmer surrounded by her loving family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sheryl Moore and Leslie Moore both of Cottonport; sisters, Carolyn James (Paul) of Marksville, Brenda Lee Bazile (Reginald) of Evergreen, Jackie Moore of Cottonport, and Jacquelyne Bonton of Alexandria; brothers, James Adam Moore, Sr. (Stephanie) of Cottonport, Johnny Lee Moore, Sr. (Aretha) of Marksville, Donald Moore, Sr. (Sharon), and Ricky Moore, Sr. of Cottonport. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Jeremy Moore, Jalisa Moore, & Dante’shia Mingo all of Cottonport; one great-grandchild, Nakaya Gagnard of Alexandria; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, & friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin Coolidge Moore, Jr. & Mary Lou Matthews Moore; brothers, Calvin Coolidge Moore, Jr., Frank Moore, Sr., Danny Moore, and Floyd Moore.

