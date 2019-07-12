Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Betty Sharpe Johnson, age 58. Betty passed from this life into eternity on Sunday June 23, 2019 after a long and courageous struggle with cancer. Fred Malone and Tom Hicks of First Baptist Church in Clinton, La. will conduct the funeral services. Karen J. Campbell will deliver the eulogy.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Dale Johnson of Lafayette; her mother, Edith Sharpe of Opelousas, formerly Bunkie; and her siblings, Carolyn Diane Sharpe and Phillip R. Sharpe, both of Opelousas.

She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Sharpe, a long time educator and businessman of Bunkie.

Betty was born and reared in Bunkie where she attended Bunkie Elementary. After finishing high school, she attended college and joined the work force as a paralegal for 20 years before launching a career in real estate. She loved traveling, spending time with family, friends and reading; and was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Clinton, La. Like her mom and grandmother, Betty showed love for God's creation by spending much time outdoors, especially working in the yard and taking long walks with her husband Dale and their dog, Rex.

Betty was a devoted, unselfish caregiver to her family and friends. Her beautiful smile will be forever missed.

Pallbearers for the service will be John Eury, Bill Loven, Mike Wickware, and Dan Sumner.

The family requests that visitation be held from 9:00 am until services on Saturday morning.

