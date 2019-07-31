Funeral services for Betty Tassin Gorum, 79, of Vidalia, LA will be held onThursday, August 1, 2019 at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA at 7:00pm with Brother Bryan Monahan officiating. Funeral services will also be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cottonport, LA with Father Walter Ajaero officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home. Internment will follow on Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery #2

Betty was born in Cottonport, LA on October 3, 1939 and passed away on July 31, 2019 at Merit Health in Natchez, MS.

She was preceded in death by : her parents, Lurry and Cecile BonnetteTassin; son, Kurt Patrick Guillot; brother, Donald Tassin and sister, Barbara Tassin.

Betty is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bennie Gorum of Natchez, MS; Daughter, Pam Graves and her husband, Albert of Centreville, MS; Son, Gary Guillot, Jr and his wife Angel of Vidalia, LA, and Daughter-in-law, Paula Guillot of Vidalia, LA. Brother, Gary Tassin and his wife Sandra of LaPlace, LA, Brother, Darrel Tassin and his wife Carol of Cottonport, LA, Sister, Margaret Ducote and her husband Mike of Cottonport, LA one Grandson, Nigel Guillot and 5 Granddaughters, Laura Graves, Erin Schell, Krystle Guillot, Devin Dunaway and Hillary Deville,

She is also survived by 5 Great-Grandchildren, Rudy Guillot, Kylee Maghee, Logan Schell, Aria Deville and Walter Dunaway.

Pallbearers will be Shawn Tassin, Josh Tassin, Robert Ducote, Nigel Guillot, Mike Ducote and Albert Graves.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Lloyd Byrd and Lonnie Freeman

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm.