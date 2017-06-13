Beverly Ann Barbin, age 70, Marksville

Beverly Ann Barbin

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Ms. Beverly Ann Barbin will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating. Entombment will be held at St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held in Parlor A of Hixson Brothers on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 from 5 p.m. until shortly before funeral service on Thursday. A rosary will be recited in Parlor A at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Ms. Barbin, age 70, of Marksville, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. Born on February 10, 1947, she was a hair dresser and retired from the Avoyelles Parish School Board as a bus driver.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Verna Tassin Barbin.

Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Deidre (Rollin) Ponthieux of Marksville, Michelle (Craig) Brouillette of Marksville; one brother, J. C. (Karen) Barbin of Marksville; two sisters, Linda Barbin of Slidell and Virginia Barbin of Slidell; five grandchildren, Jarred Brouillette, Christopher Ponthieux, Taylor Ponthieux, Isabella Ponthieux, and Shantelle P. Turner; six great grandchildren, Caden Brouillette, Levi Ponthieux, Mills Ponthieux, Aiden Turner, Lalyn Turner and Oaklie Turner; nephew, Jonathan Barbin; niece, Jennifer Faul; and her little dog, “Buddy.”