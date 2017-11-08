Beverly Charrier Dupré, age 78, of St. Landry

Beverly Charrier Dupré

ST. LANDRY - A memorial service for Beverly Charrier Dupré, will be Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the St. Landry Baptist Church with Pastors Blake Hoffpauir, Jerry Adams, and Joe Jenkins officiating. The celebration of her life will continue after the service with family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Beverly Charrier Dupré, age 78, a resident of St. Landry, entered eternal rest on Friday, November 3, 2017 at her residence. She was born August 1, 1939 in Bunkie, the daughter of the late Paul and Nora Charrier. She enjoyed her crafts but her favorite was making pretty, hand-made stenciled fans to which she gave to anyone that wanted one. Her fans can be found throughout the state and surrounding states. She also enjoyed fishing. She was such a loving and caring woman, helping whomever she could. She was also a practical joker and loved to make people laugh. Beverly enjoyed attending church and spending time with family and friends. She was a devoted mother, wife and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anatole Dupré, Jr.; one sister, Julia Banks; four brothers, Floyd Charrier, Paul “Nicky” Charrier, Leonard Charrier and Louis Charrier; and her step-son, Patrick Dupré.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Kathy Price of Bunkie, Janet (Kerry) Dupré of St. Landry and Wendy (Earl) Normand of Cottonport; her step children, Ricky (Violet) Dupré of Pollock, Joey Dupré of Geismer, Annette Moses of Franklin and Kerry (Janet) Dupré of St. Landry; one sister, Janeita Townsend of Cheneyville; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews and their families; and countless people whose lives she has touched.