Beverly Couvillion, Lecompte

Funeral services for Beverly Couvillion will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the David Haas Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joe Hoover officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery. Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Haven Beverly Miller Couvillion was born on December 20, 1927 in Lecompte, LA, the only child of Helen Puckett and John Norris Miller (her father called her “Sue”). She died in her home and at peace on August 12, 2020.

Beverly graduated from Bunkie High School in 1944. She attended L.S.U. and graduated with a B.A. Degree in Education from Southwestern Louisiana Institute (now U.L.) in Lafayette, LA.

She married Ralph Lemoine Couvillion on August 17, 1947. There were two children born to this union. Sue Helen, December 28, 1948, named for her mother and grandmother, and Ralph Miller (Rocky), August 11, 1950, named for his father and grandfather.

Beverly taught in Palmetto, LA (St. Landry Parish) for four years and then transferred to Bunkie Elementary School, where she taught for twenty-six years. Ralph died November 27, 1983. They had been married for thirty-six years. Beverly retired from teaching in 1984 after thirty years. She substituted for a while and then enjoyed her retirement by traveling to Europe several times, Australia, New Zealand, and throughout the United States.

Her love and concern for her grand and great-grandchildren were her top priority. She was known by them as “Beb-be”.

Beverly was a member of David Haas Memorial United Methodist Church since childhood, taught Sunday school and served in various other capacities.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ralph; parents, Norris and Helen Miller; in laws, Meche and Iola Couvillion; and brother-in-law, Col. Herbert Harvey Couvillion.

Family members celebrating her life are daughter, Sue Couvillion Scheel (John); son, Ralph Miller Couvillion; Emily Wall (John); grandchildren, Paul Miller Couvillion (Brandy), Michael Todd Couvillion (Amanda) and Amy Elizabeth Scheel Theriot (Joe); and great-grandchildren, Hanna Elizabeth, Kallie Catherine, Mitchell Miller Couvillion; Michael Allen, Jean’ Paul, Emily Marie Couvillion and Ryleigh Moran; Christopher John, Collier Webb, and Caroline Elizabeth Theriot.

The family wishes to thank the compassion given by Beverly’s caregivers over the past eight months; Sandra Speer, Nichole Madrigal, and Gail Ducote and the staff at All Saints Hospice.

Serving Beverly as pallbearers are Paul Couvillion, Todd Couvillion, Michael Couvillion, Jean’ Paul Couvillion, John Scheel, and Joe Theriot. Honorary pallbearers are Brynes Eves, David Smith, John Wall, Gerard Moreau and Lynn Fogleman.

The family wishes memorials be given to the David Haas Memorial United Methodist Church.