Beverly George, 61, Deville

Services for Mrs. Beverly Bryant George will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at the Deville United Pentecostal Church with Reverend Dale Hutchinson, Reverend James Alton Paul, Reverend Arlie Rowley officiating. Burial will be in New Hope Free Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family requests that visitation be observed Monday at Deville United Pentecostal Church from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will continue on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.

Mrs. George, 61, of Deville passed from this life, Friday, November 2, 2018 at her residence.

During her working career she was a private sitter and manager of Home Folks Restaurant. Mrs. George loved to care for her family. Her favorite hobby was to hunt and fish. She was of the Pentecostal Faith.

She was preceded in death by parents, James Joseph Bryant, Sr. and Alice Dorothy Deville Bryant; brother, Gary Bryant.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Shawn “Chad” George; daughter, Tiffany George (AJay McGraw); brother, Joe Bryant, Jr.; sisters, Katie Smith, Judy Hudspeth; grandchildren, Alice Steele, Makinlie Steele; step-daughters, Kimberly Brevelle and husand, Brady, Missy French; five step-grandchildren and two on the way; partner, Tim French.

Pallbearers will be AJay McGraw, Charles Steele, Billy Hudspeth, James Bryant, III, Dylan Ryder, Chris Ryder and Shane Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Chad George and Tucker Smith.