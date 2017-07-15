Beverly Jane Frank Lemoine

BUNKIE - A Memorial Funeral Mass will be offered for Beverly Jane Frank Lemoine on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino officiating. Entombment in Pythian Cemtery will be at a later date under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

A Rosary service will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.

Beverly Jane Frank Lemoine, age 71 of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2017 at 3:45 a.m. at her residence, after a lengthy battle with cancer. own on February 5, 1946, Mrs. Lemoine lived in Bunkie where she attended St. Anthony Catholic School through 8th grade. She continued her education at Bunkie High School where she loved cheering for the Panthers on Friday nights. In 1964, Beverly beautifully wore the crown of Miss Bunkie, sharing her sweet smile with everyone. After acquiring her high school diploma in 1964, Beverly traveled to Baton Rouge and attended the Our Lady of the Lake nursing program, graduating with her nursing degree in 1966. She returned to Bunkie and was later employed by the the Avoyelles Parish School Board, where she worked as a school nurse for twenty-six years.

Mrs. Lemoine loved her family and enjoyed cooking for them and passing down her favorite recipes. Dancing with her husband to the tunes of the times was one of the high lights of her life. Her grandchildren provided her with a renewed mission to share her most treasured interests and love of life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Bird Lemoine; and her parents, Albert and Mildred Harper Frank.

She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Lemoine (Robert) Matthews of Bunkie; three sons, Brent (Shelly) Lemoine of Bunkie, Frank Lemoine of Bunkie, and Jake Lemoine of Gonzales; her beautiful grandchildren, Alexis Savage, Hunter Lemoine, Blumes Lemoine, Payton Lemoine, Stevie Mathews, and Lillian Mathews; two brothers, David (Sandy) Frank of Baton Rouge, and James (Shirley) Frank Of Denham Springs, LA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church Building Fund - P.O. Box 719 - Bunkie, LA 71322.