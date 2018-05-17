Beverly Jean Drummer, age 62, of Bunkie

Beverly Jean Drummer

BUNKIE - Funeral Services for Beverly Jean Drummer will be Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Amazon Baptist Church with Rev. Floyd Racks officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Amazon Baptist Church on Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 9 a.m. until service time.

Ms. Drummer, age, 62, of Bunkie, passed away on Monday, May 7, 2018 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. Born on February 13, 1956, she attended Carver and Bunkie High Schools. She retired from Westside Habilitation Center with over 20 years of employment as Dietary Manager. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Deron Drummer; her mother, Virgie Drummer; her father, Johnny Drummer; and her brother, Johnny Ray Drummer.

She is survived by her daughter, Dominita Drummer of Bunkie; her son, Jerome Drummer of Bunkie; her sister, Angela (Roderick) Drummer-Simon of Bunkie; her brother, John Lee (Anita) Drummer of Bunkie; and her three grandchildren, A’Vrieana “Avie” Jackson, Richmond Drummer and Devin Drummer.