Funeral services for Mrs. Beverly Mayeux Couvillon will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Deacon Gary Schupbach officiating. Interment will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville.

Mrs. Couvillon, age 83, of Marksville, departed this life on June 16, 2020 at Riviere de Soleil Nursing Home in Mansura. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harris and Mary Dupuy Mayeux; two brothers, Herman Mayeux and Hudson Mayeux.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 62 years, David “Doo” Couvillon of Marksville; four sons, Bernie Couvillon, Dennis Couvillon, Dukie Couvillon and Boone Couvillon, all of Marksville; one sister, Laura Gremillion of Marksville; four grandsons; four granddaughters and one great granddaughter.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Ken Gremillion, Jeremy Couvillon, Danny Couvillon, Garret Couvillon, Ray Gremillion and Boone Couvillon.