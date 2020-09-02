Bianca Williams, 32, Bunkie

Bianca Christine Williams Born August 29,1988 Died August 31,2020 in her home in Marksville,La

She attended Bunkie High School and graduated in year of 2007.She was employed at Paragon Casino in Housekeeping Bianca was most known For her outgoing and Bright personality She is preceeded in the death by her daughter Brianna Williams,her father Henry Christian her maternally grandmother Wilma Williams. She leaves behind her son Braylon Williams,mom Connie Sue Williams,Brother Spencer Williams,Corderal Williams,and Deterrian Williams Sister Janikwa Williams and Constance Williams and a host niece, nephews,Aunts,Uncles,Cousins and Friends.

Services will be held September 12 and is entrusted to St. Edwards Funeral Home of Bunkie.