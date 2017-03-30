Billiey Joseph Dupuy age 69 of Dupont

A graveside service for Billiey Joseph Dupuy will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery with the Rev. George Krosfield officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Mr. Dupuy, age 69 of Dupont, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at his residence.

He serviced in the U.S. Army, loved the outdoors and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Valley and Eva Schuff Dupuy; and a sister, Tiny Dupuy.

Survivors include his brothers, Jessie Dupuy and wife Sharon of Pontchatoula, Buford Dupuy and wife Jane of Bay St. Louis, Donny Dupuy and wife Sandra of Pontchatoula and Terry Dupuy and wife Jennifer of Dupont; his sisters, Mary Ann Dupuy of Metairie, Mary Lee Vidrine and husband Jimmy of Amite, Odessa Breaux and husband Wayne, Sr. of Wagaman, and Dorothy Dupuy of Bay St. Louis; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church Hall in Dupont.

Pallbearers will include; David Sellers, Jason St. Romain, Randy Winstead, Wayne Breaux, Sr., Odessa Breaux, Donny Dupuy and Dorothy Dupuy.