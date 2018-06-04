Billy Mark Rogers age 59 of Turkey Creek

A Memorial Visitation for Billy Rogers will be held on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at The Lighthouse Church in Turkey Creed from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will follow at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Rogers, age 59 of Turkey Creek, passed away on Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Opelousas General Hospital.

He is preceded in death by his father, Billy James Rogers.

Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Sandy M. Rogers of Turkey Creek; his son, David Malone of Turkey Creek; two daughters, Melissa Rogers of New Canney, TX, and Erica Lee and husband Jake of Turkey Creek; his mother and step-father, Betty and Donald Perkins of Porter, TX; three brothers, Edwin Rogers and wife Ruth Ann of Dawson, TX, Timothy Perkins of Porter, TX and Donnie Perkins and wife Shannon of Porter Texas; one sisters, Bobbie Jean Brand of The Woodlands, TX; his grandchildren, Tyler Rogers, Jaidyn Guidry, Brantley Lee, Reagan Malone and Isabelle Lee; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses.