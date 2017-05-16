Birdie Guidry, age 80, of Dupont

Birdie Guidry

DUPONT - Funeral services for Birdie Mallet Guidry will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dupont with Fr. George Krosfield officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport.

Birdie Guidry, age 80, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2017 at Bayou Chateau in Simmesport. Born on September 16, 1936, she was a beautiful soul and was brought home as the angels rejoiced upon her arrival. A God loving, selfless woman to all, she touched many lives with her love for her Lord and Savior. She will be ever loved by family and friends. She was a loving mother, sister and grandmother. All felt special by her touch. She will be truly missed in our lives but she did her Lords will her on earth the deed was done so he called her home to live for eternity with him.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Michael Guidry, Glen Guidry, and Gene Guidry; husband, Robert Lee Guidry; and parents, Olide and Edomia Mallet.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Roxanna (Bill) Honea of Dupont, Rachael (John) Guidry of Hessmer, Monica (Warren) Plauche of Plaucheville, Yvette (Dale) Jeansonne of Tennessee, Dawn (Blane) Roy of Dupont; siblings, Grace Bush of Houma, Sister Hilda Mallet of Lafayette and Edmond (Clara) Mallet of Texas; 23 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.

Those honored to be pallbearers will be Dale Jeansonne, Jeremiah Honea, Daniel Gauthier, Warren Plauche, Toby Scallan, and John Plauche. Cross-bearers will be Brooke Jeansonne and Genevieve Jeansonne. Alter server will be Ella Descant.