Bo Ryder Jr,70, Deville

Services for Bo Ryder will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 16, 2018 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Pastor Anthony Dharmaraj officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Pineville

The family requests that visitation be observed Thursday at Hixson Brothers, Pineville from 5:00 p.m. until shortly before time of service.

A Christian wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday at Hixson Brothers, Pineville.

Bo, 70, of Deville passed from this life, Monday, November 12, 2018 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Bo will always be remembered by his laugh, infectious smile and his ability to make everyone his friend.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Wayne, Sr., grandparents, Edward and Myrtle Deville and St. Clair and Annie Ryder; brother, Danny Ryder and Nathan Ryder; sister, Norie Huff

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Nadine Ryder; sisters, LaDonna Floyd and husband, Danny, C. C. Beaubouef and husband, Reggie, Darlene Wiley and husband, Aubrey, Becky Haney and husband, Mike and a host of his nieces and nephews, family and many friends.

Pallbearers will be his nephews, Darron Floyd, Rick Merchant, Jarred Beaubouef, Danny Upshaw, Adam Beaubouef, Charlie Beaubouef, Barrett Wiley, Bart Wiley Caleb Couvillion and Jason Speer.