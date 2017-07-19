Bobbie Jean Sampson, age 69, of Mansura

Bobbie Jean Sampson

MANSURA - Private memorial services for Mrs. Bobbie Jean Sampson will be held at a later date. Services are under the arrangement of Escude Funeral Home.

Mrs. Bobbie Jean Sampson of Mansura, age 69, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 16, 2017. She was born on August 13, 1947.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Sampson; son, Ron Sampson; parents, Clarence and Clara Burks; and brothers, Michael Johnson and Marion Burks.

She is survived by her children, Sheryl (Leroyal) Hampton of Broussard and Don (Carla) Sampson of Marrero; grandchildren, Candice Scott, Brandy Thomas, Dontierra Sampson, Cristian Sampson; great-grandchildren, Joel Scott, Jayden Sccott, Cameron Scott, and one on the way, little Sariyah Thomas; and brothers and sisters, Glinda Warren, Gertrude Brooks, Lisa Johnson, Shirley Johnson, Raymond Johnson, Gerald Johnson, and Lionel Johnson.