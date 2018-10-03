Bobby Gene Gaspard, Jr, Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Bobby Gene Gaspard, Jr. will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 4, 2018 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Brother James Hamilton officiating. Interment will be at a later date.

Mr. Gaspard, age 56, of Marksville passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 31 years, Dena Lambert Gaspard of Marksville; one son, Brad Gaspard of Mansura; one daughter, Jill Saucier of Marksville; his father, Bobby Gaspard, Sr. (Ann) of Pineville; his mother, Cletis Foret (Ronnie) of Alexandria; one sister, Paula Gaspard of Marksville; one niece, Amber Fontenot; two grandchildren, Dayton and Kaylee Rogers.