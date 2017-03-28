Bobby Joseph Carmouche, age 68, of Spring Bayou

Bobby Joseph Carmouche

SPRING BAYOU - A Celebration of Life for Bobby Carmouche will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at the Spring Bayou Landing in Marksville. Arrangements under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Mr. Carmouche, age 68 of Spring Bayou, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at his residence. He was born on November 10, 1948.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Joseph and Mary Houston Carmouche; brother, Jimmy Carmouche; and sisters, Arcenia Desselle, Armentine Petch, Mary Fisher and Theresa Lachney.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Diane Lambert Carmouche of Spring Bayou; his daughter, Bobbie Jo Carmouche Belin of Spring Bayou; a brother, J.C. Carmouche of Marksville; his sisters, Martha Lucas of Marksville, Betty Jean Bordelon of Marksville and Sylvia Wiley of Marksville; and his grandchildren, Brooke Dauzat and Morgan Belin.

