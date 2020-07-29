Bobby Lacombe, 74, Echo

Bobby Lacombe, 74, gained his angel wings on Saturday, July 25, 2020, with his wife Betty at his side.

Bobby was born on January 11, 1946 in Echo, LA and graduated from Poland High School in 1964. Bobby retired from TXI in 2008. He loved his wife Betty’s homemade biscuits in the morning and coffee at 4 every afternoon. He loved to hunt, fish and spend time at his beloved camp at Toledo Bend. One of his greatest passions was to travel, always driving to the destination so as he could “see the country”. Most of all, he treasured his time with family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years Betty Austin Lacombe of Echo; daughter Kandi LaCour (Tommy) of Hedgesville, WV; daughter-in-law Jennifer LaCombe of Houston, TX; grandchildren, David Bachman (Marie) of Fort Collins, CO, Alexis Bachman of Martinsburg, WV, Lance Lacombe (Shayla) of Buckeye, LA, Carlie and Sydney LaCombe of Houston, TX; great grandchildren Devin, Destiny, Daily and Dessa Bachman and Aniston and Emeri Lacombe. He also leaves behind his sisters, Joyce Dauzat (Tubin), Cheryl Bonstaff (Ronnie), Jean St. Romain, Trudy Mertens (Ron), Lynel Lonidier (Dale) and many nieces and nephews who he had special nicknames for many. Bobby’s memory will also live on through the many lifelong friends from his beloved community, Echo, Louisiana.

He is preceded in death by his sons, Robbie LaCombe and Blaine Lacombe; his daughter Amy Lacombe; his parents Wade and Elva Lacombe; and sister, Delores Reason.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be, Warren LaCombe, Stafford Lemoine, Aaron Guillory, Alvin Lacombe, Eddie Jeansonne and Chuck St. Romain. Honorary pallbearers will be David Reason and Justin White.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Robert Joseph Lacombe at 11:30 a.m. on Friday July 31, 2020, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Rev. Dwight DeJesus officiating. Interment will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Visitation will be held at Kramer of Fifth Ward on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.