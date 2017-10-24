Bobby Ray Duren, age 71, of Colfax

Bobby Ray Duren

ALOHA - Funeral services for Mr. Bobby Duren will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at Rush Funeral Home in Pineville. Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery in Aloha under the direction of Rush Funeral Home of Pineville.

Visitation will be held at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume on Thursday, October 26, 2017 from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Mr. Duren, age 71, of Colfax, entered eternal rest on Friday, October 20, 2017 while working on the job in Kenner. Bobby was a native of Montgomery and was born on November 25, 1945. He was owner-operator of Duren Enterprises and partners with his grandson in Casen's Coating. He graduated Salutatorian from Verda High School in 1964. He attended Northwestern State University where he majored in math. Bobby's life consisted of hard work and spending time with his family. He was a big fan of family get-togethers and he loved laughing and joking.

Mr. Duren is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Duren and Marmon Annette Fletcher.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his daughters, Sonia Duren (Jimmy) Hernandez of Dry Prong, Rachel Duren (Steve) Johnson of Effie; his sisters, Audrey Duren Johnson of Houston, Texas, and Patricia Culbreath of Augusta, Georgia; his brothers, Milton Paulk of Columbia, Tennessee and Frank Nelson of Dry Prong; nine grandchildren, Zachery (Hanna) Hernandez, Zane Hernandez, Casen Hernandez, Anna Hernandez, Daniel Hernandez, Cade Hernandez, Adam Duren, Trace Johnson, and Harley Johnson; and four great grandchildren, Kaylee, Kolton, Bently and Zaylee.

