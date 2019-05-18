Bonnie Belle Weatherly

Graveside services for Bonnie Belle Weatherly will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, May 13, 2019, in Lamartiniere Cemetery with Bro. Keith Lamartiniere officiating.

Visitation will be held at from 10:00 A.M. until the 11:45 P.M. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Bonnie Belle Weatherly, 88, of Marksville, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Colonial Nursing Home.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Weatherly; one son, Charles Ball; and her parents, Harry B. Seelye and Gertrude B. Seelye. Bonnie is also preceded in death by her seven brothers and three sisters.

Bonnie was born in Port Angeles, WA and moved to Houston, TX where she made her life until 3 years ago. Bonnie was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and aunt. She was loved by all who knew her. Bonnie worked with the elderly until her retirement. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word for anyone she encountered. Bonnie will be deeply missed.

Those left to cherish her memory includes her niece, Pam St. Romain (Brian), great-niece, Nikki Dauzat (T-Rob), great-nephew, Marcus Soileau (Amber), and great-nephew, Brian St. Romain, Jr.

Those also left to cherish her memory includes four great-great-nieces, Aizlyn, Bree, Cali Jo, and Ella.

Pallbearers honored to serve are Brian St. Romain, Marcus Soileau, Clyde St. Romain, Rodney St. Romain, Scott Chelette, and Tyler Cazelot.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Weatherly Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.