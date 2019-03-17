Brandon Dewitt Wright, native of Marksville

Brandon Dewitt Wright, a native of Marksville and resident of Batchelor, passed away Friday March 08,2019 as the result of an automobile accident at the age of 35. Visiting for

Brandon and Erica was Friday March 15, 2019 2 :00pm until 6:00 pm at 152 Hwy 3050 Morganza, La. Religious service were Saturday March 16, 2019 at 11:00am at St Mary Baptist Church, Hwy 1, Lettsworth, La conducted by Rev Henry Wright. Interment in Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by Mother Willie Mae Wright, Mother-in-law Irene Franklin, Five children Tra'Darius, Chris'tahja, Branion, Brandon Jr, and Breanna, aunts, uncles, numerous other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.