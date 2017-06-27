Brandy Elaine Shelton, age 40, of Marksville

Brandy Elaine Shelton

TIOGA - Funeral services for Brandy Elaine Shelton will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 30, 2017 at The Church of the Nazarene in Marksville with Pastor Gary Jones and Reverend Tim Hisaw officiating. Burial will be in Tioga Cemetery, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.

The family requests that visitation be observed Friday at the church from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Mrs. Shelton, 40, of Marksville passed from this life, Monday, June 26, 2017 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. Born on September 22, 1976, she was a member of Tioga First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Richard Howard.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Richard Lelo Mitchell; daughter, Mandy Lynn Mitchell; mother and step-father, Debra Kay Middlebrooks and Lawrence Middlebrooks; brother, Charles Daniel Nichols; sisters, Cynthia Fay Hagar, Wanda Kay Wiggins, Donna Jean Phieffer and Charlotte Leann Watson; and numerous nieces and nephews.