Brenda Marie Ducote, 43, Hessmer

Hessmer – A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Brenda Marie Ducote at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer on Friday, October 19, 2018 at 10:30 A.M. with Father Edwin Rodriguez, celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Brenda Marie Ducote, age 43 of Hessmer, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria on Monday, October 15, 2018 at 3:52 P.M.

Brenda resided at the Provosty LeDoux Senior Home in Hessmer for many years. She was a proud graduate of Bunkie High School. Brenda was lovable and sweet to everyone and will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Ella St. Romain Guillot of Hessmer, siblings, Shirley Ducote (Edward) Durrett of Hessmer, Floyd Ducote of Hessmer, Keith Ducote of Bunkie, nieces and nephews, Corey Paquette of Pineville, Mathew Ducote of Hessmer, Christopher Ducote of Hessmer, Tyler Ducote of Hessmer, Emily Ducote of Hessmer, Gabrielle Ducote of Hessmer and special two people that loved and adored Brenda, Charles and Mary Ellen Randall with the Provosty Home in Hessmer.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Milton Ducote.

The Ducote Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Thursday, October 18, 2018 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and on Friday, October 19, 2018 from 8:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday evening at 6:00 P.M.