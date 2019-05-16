Brent Bordelon, Sr. age 71 of Simmesport

Funeral services for Brent Bordelon, Sr. of Simmesport will take place at the Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 beginning at 4:00pm. Burial will commence at the Christ the King Catholic Cemetery of Simmesport.

Brent Bordelon, Sr., age 71, passed away on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 at his home in Simmesport.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 15 years, Mona Bordelon; children, Jesse Bordelon of Simmesport, Scott Bordelon (Susan) of Echo, Wayne Bordelon (Lisa) of Lafayette, Brent Bordelon, Jr. (Dora) of Texas, Tara Huesmann (Keary) of Plaucheville, and Zayne Bordelon of Hamburg; step-children, Adrienne Gipson (George) and Jason Lemoine (Heather); his mother, Katie Bordelon; sister, Pam Adams (Justin) of Simmesport. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Bordelon.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am and last until time of service at 4:00pm at the Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport on Thursday, May 16th, 2019. A rosary will be recited at 2:00pm that afternoon.

