Brent Brouillette, 64, Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Brent David Brouillette will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. A rosary recitation will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mr. Brouillette, age 64, formerly of Marksville, a resident of Carencro, LA entered eternal rest on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Lafayette General Hospital in Lafayette.

He retired as a Civil Engineering Specialist.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tema and Bernice Lacombe Brouillette and brother, Tedrick Brouillette.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 41years, Karen Mayeux Brouillette of Carencro, LA, three daughters, Stacy Meaders (Jeremy) of Broussard, LA, Lisa Chachere (Blake) of Lafayette, LA, Shelly Brouillette of Carencro, LA; one brother, Danny Brouillette (Judy) of Marksville; seven grandchildren, Elise, Isaac, and Hannah Meaders, Jessie, Mia, Abbi and Levi Chachere.