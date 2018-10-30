Funeral services for Brent J. Villemarette will be held on Friday, October 29, 2018 beginning at 12:30p.m. in St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport. Visitation will be held Friday morning beginning at 9:30a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Church Cemetery #2.

Mr. Villemarette, 59, resident of Baton Rouge passed away on October 27, 2018 at Oschner Medical Center in New Orleans.

Brent graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in petroleum engineering in 1981. He began a long and distinguished career in this field working both domestically and internationally for Apache Energy. He served as international reservoir engineering manager for new ventures while in Houston, TX. In 1997, his career with Apache took him to Perth, Australia where he held several senior level positions, including reservoir engineer manager for new ventures. After leaving Apache, Brent served as operation director for Latent Petroleum, a private oil and gas exploration company which he co-founded. He also served as Chief Operations Officer and Chief Technical Officer for Transerv Energy Ltd. Until he was called home by God, he served on the board of directors for 88 Energy, another gas exploration company which he co-founded. Brent enjoyed his time in Perth and held dual citizenship in the United States and Australia.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Melody Laborde Villemarette of Baton Rouge; parents, Daniel and Jeanette (Juneau) Villemarette of Cottonport; sisters, Mary V. Lemoine (Blaine) of Mansura, Tina Ducote (Dean) of Mandeville, Amy Flake (Robert) of Denham Springs. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Escude Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.