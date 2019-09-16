Funeral services for Mr. Brett Paul Cottrell will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Brett Paul Cottrell, age 53, of Marksville, departed this life on September 13, 2019 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Earl and Lorraine Cottrell; maternal grandparents, Noah and Ethel Laprairie.

Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Bobby and Ann Ella Laprairie Cottrell of Marksville; one brother, Craig Cottrell (Faye) of Spring Bayou; one sister, Tammy Gendusa (Joseph, Jr.) of Marksville; one aunt, Judy Bowerman of Lafayette; three nieces, Laurie Fonville, Brooke Cottrell, Nicole Romero and one nephew, Joseph Gendusa, III.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral service. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held by Deacon Gary Schupbach on Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Ashton Dupuy, Brian Bernard, Joseph Gendusa, III, Mike Bordelon, Jr., David Gagnard and Marcus Bordelon.