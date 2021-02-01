Brian Dufour, 58, Plaucheville

A Mass of Christian Burial for Brian Dufour will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with the Rev. Joseph Desmoine officiating. Burial will follow in the Immaculate Conception Mausoleum in Dupont. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Mr. Dufour, age 58 of Plaucheville, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Brian worked as a carpenter all his life, and an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. He was a member of the Plaucheville Knights of Columbus, and the Plaucheville Volunteer Fire Department.

Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Mary M. Dufour of Plaucheville; his parents, Dewey and Vilmis Barr Dufour of Plaucheville; his step-children, Tonia Hernandez of Fifth Ward and Brent Hernandez of Cedar Park, TX; two brothers, Brett Dufour and Brent Dufour both of Plaucheville; two sisters, Brenda Dufour (Dale) and Bridget Dufour all of Plaucheville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church Hall in Dupont. A rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. Please, masks are required.