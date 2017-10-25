Brian Volentine, age 40, of Rexmere

Brian Volentine

REXMERE - Funeral services for Brian Volentine are incomplete at this time.

Volentine, 40, a resident of Rexmere, passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2017 in Illinois. He was born on March 13, 1977.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jessica Lemoine Volentine of Rexmere; parents, Butch and Nancy (Harris) Volentine of Bodoc; brother, John Volentine of Cheneyville; and sister, Sara Volentine Gremillion of Bunkie.

Escude' Funeral Home of Moreauville is in charge of arrangements.