Bronson Keith Marler, age 78, of Alexandria

Bronson Keith Marler

ALEXANDRIA - Funeral services for Bronson Keith Marler will be held at 2:30 p. m., Sunday, September 16, 2018 at The Pentecostals of Alexandria with Reverend Anthony Mangun and Reverend Gentry Mangun officiating. Reverend Todd Marler will provide special remarks. Burial will be in Alexandria Memorial Gardens, under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home in Bunkie.

Visitation will be observed Saturday, September 15, 2018 at The Pentecostals of Alexandria, G. A. Mangun Auditorium, from 5 p. m. until 9 p. m. and also on Sunday from 1:30 p. m. until time of service at 2:30 p. m.

Keith Marler, age 78, of Alexandria, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at Riverside Hospital in Alexandria after a hard-fought battle with leukemia. He was born October 28, 1939 to the union of Bronson Marler and Jodie Dyess Marler. He was a faithful member of The Pentecostals of Alexandria, serving as a Sunday School teacher and a Sunday School bus route driver. For almost 50 years, Keith also served his church family in the usher department. Keith began his career working for the State of Louisiana’s Welfare Department, followed by a management position with B. F. Goodrich. The last 29 years of his career were spent in various director positions at Pinecrest State School in Pineville and as an advocate for the developmentally disabled.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bronson and Jodie Marler; and one sister, Earlene Faye Harper Burns.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara Mayeux Marler; two daughters: Cinda (Chuck) Fussell of Woodworth and Tammy DeLane Marler of Dickinson, Texas; one son: Todd (Fonda) Marler of El Paso, Texas; six grandchildren: Savannah Fussell of Woodworth, Mallory Fussell of Woodworth, and Jensen Fussell of Woodworth, Titan Marler of El Paso, Texas, Taylen Marler of El Paso, Texas, and Alexis Walters of Houston, Texas; two step-grandsons: C. J. Fussell of Georgetown and Dustin Fussell of Georgetown.

Pallbearers will be Dwayne Harper, Mike Dubois, Monty Smith, Titan Marler, Taylen Marler, and Jensen Fussell. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Usher Department of The Pentecostals of Alexandria.

