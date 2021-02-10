A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Brother Paul Casey, F.S.E. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mater Dolorosa Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Visitation will be observed at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m..

Brother Paul, age 80, of Plaucheville, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home in Opelousas. Brother Paul was a native of Dover, New Hampshire and received his Bathelor's Degree from St. Mary's Dominican College in New Orleans.

He was born Peter Francis Casey but everyone knew his as Brother Paul - the name he assumed when he joined the Brothers of the Holy Eucharist sixty years ago. He was the senior-most member of the order when he passed away. He taught in the Diocese of Alexandria including the Don Bosco Boy's Home in Cottonport, St. Anthony Catholic School in Bunkie and St. Joseph Catholic School in Plaucheville. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Plaucheville Council # 2142, and sponsored the Squires Club in Plauchevile.

He is survived by the Brothers of the Holy Eucharist, Br. Augustine Brian Kozdroj, F.S.E. and Br. Anthony Joseph Dugas, F.S.E.

Memorials in honor of Brother Paul may be sent to St. Joseph Catholic School - P.O. Box 59 - Plaucheville, LA 71362.