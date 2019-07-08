Bruce Anthony St. Romain, age 59, of Hessmer

Funeral Mass for Bruce Anthony St. Romain of Hessmer will begin at 10am on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating. Burial will be held at St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Bruce St. Romain, age 59, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters: Melanie Roszell (Scott) of Deville, Leslie Bonnette (Robert) of Marksville, & Brooklyn Dauzat of Hessmer; mother, Delores St. Romain of Hessmer; grandchildren: Wesley Roszell, Wyatt Roszell, Landon Fontenot, & Colin Fontenot; sisters, Debra Fontenot (Edward John) of Marksville and Jeanne St. Romain of Ball; brothers, Peter St. Romain of Hessmer, Philogene St. Romain (Andrea) of Mansura, & Gary St. Romain (Shirley) of Cottonport.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clebert St. Romain; grandchild, Julius Bonnette; sister, Cynthia Bowman; brother, Michael St. Romain.

Visitation will begin at 5pm until 10pm on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Rosary prayer service will begin at 7pm at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Visitation will resume at 8am until 9:30am on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.