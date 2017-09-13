Bruce Marshall, age 60, of Elmer

Bruce Marshall

ALEXANDRIA - A memorial service celebrating the life of Bruce J. Marshall will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, September 14, 2017, in the chapel of Hixson Brothers in Alexandria, with Pastor Keith Lamartiniere of Fifth Ward Baptist Church officiating.

Visitation will be observed from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Bruce J. Marshall, 60, of Elmer, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 10, 2017, at his residence. He was born on January 28, 1957.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Kimmel; parents, Eloise and Nick Marshall and brothers, Raymond and Ray Smith.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Adam (Misti) Marshall; 3 grandchildren; brothers, Dale Marshall and Carl Marshall; sisters, Kathie Mahfouz and Gail Ducote; and a host of other family members and friends.