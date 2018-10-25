Bryan Gauthier

Thu, 10/25/2018 - 6:36pm

Bryan Gauthier of Cottonport passed away at the The Crossing Hospice Care Center of Baton Rouge on Wednesday, October 24th, 2018, he was 75. A private burial will take place at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery #2.

Bryan is preceded in death by his parents, Willard “Nan” & Myrtle Marie Gauthier. He is survived by his wife of 54 wonderful years, Janis Gauthier of Cottonport; children, Guy Gauthier (Jennifer) of Villa Rica, GA, Amy Chesne Gauthier of Cottonport, Michael Gauthier of Fort Lauderdale, FL; two grandchildren, Lauren LeBlanc and Matthew Chesne; two great-grandchildren, Carter Mae LeBlanc and Cole LeBlanc; sisters, Sharlene Ford of Marksville, Myra Jeansonne (Joel) of Cottonport, Lisa Blair of Carencro; brothers, Marvin Gauthier (Rose) of Bunkie, Wayne Gauthier (Susan) of Pineville, Willard Jay Gauthier, Jr. (Freda) of Clinton, Rickey Gauthier (Debra) of Canton, GA, Mark Gauthier of Hessmer.

