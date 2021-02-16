Bryant Jenkins, 55, Cottonport

A service to worship the Lord and honor the life of Mr. Bryant Jenkins will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at St. Edwards Funeral Home in Bunkie, LA with Pastor Cory Young officiating. Visitation will be observed at the funeral home from 9:00 A.M. until time of service. Interment will follow immediately at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Cottonport, LA.

Bryant Jenkins, 55, of Cottonport, passed from the struggles of this present age into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, February 11, 2021, while at his home.

Bryant was born on June 29, 1965, in Pineville, LA, to the union of his parents, Joe Benton “J.B.” Jenkins and Amelia Young Jenkins. Upon graduating from Cottonport High School, he enlisted into the United States Army National Guard. After serving his country and with the strong work ethics instilled into him by his parents, Bryant secured gainful employment with various companies within Avoyelles Parish and surrounding areas. However, his true passions were providing lawn care services and cooking his favorite dishes to share with his family and friends. In addition, Bryant was an enthusiastic sports fan, especially of the New Orleans Saints. He also found pleasure participating in competitive games of dominoes as wholesome fun.

Later in life, Bryant’s father would precede him in death, along with his maternal and paternal grandparents, and numerous aunts and uncles.

Mr. Jenkins is survived by his beloved mother, Amelia Jenkins of Cottonport, LA; one daughter, Ashley Prater of Cottonport, LA; one son, Alex Joseph Jenkins of Mansura, LA; two sisters, Linda Gayle Brooks of New Orleans, LA and Theresa Anderson (Earnest) of Cottonport, LA; two brothers, Donald Ray Jenkins (Alaina) of Colorado Springs, CO and Bradley Scott Jenkins (Alisa) of Atlanta, GA; four (4) grandchildren, Sa'maia, Ashar, Mekhi, and De'arian; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.