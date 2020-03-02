Buford Joseph "Beau" Gauthier, 80, of Fayetteville, AR, formerly of Cottonpor

Buford Joseph "Beau" Gauthier, 80, of Fayetteville, Ark., formerly of Cottonport, died Friday, January 31, 2020 in Kennard, Texas. His ashes were laid to rest on Tuesday, February 4 at Cochino Lodge in Kennard, on the lake he built.



Beau was born on Jan. 2, 1940 in Mansura. He was a retired general contractor and builder and served in the U.S. Army as a surveyor and draftsman specialist.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Penrose and Bernice Gauthier. He is survived by his children: Brooks (Phyllis) Gauthier of Louisville, Ky., Honore (Jane) Gauthier of Los Angeles, Calif., St. Jon (Paul) McDade of Los Angeles, B.J. (Jennifer) Green of Daphne, Ala., Thomas (Jennie) Green of Thompson's Station, Tenn., Ransom (Sherry) Gauthier of Kennard, Texas; two sisters Barbara (Peter) Strawitz of Thibodaux, Christine Bordelon of Lafayette; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandsons.



The family would like to recognize Crockett Gauthier of Fayetteville, Ark., for all her love and care of Beau over the last 22 years.