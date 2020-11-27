Burton Bordelon, 72, Lettsworth

Funeral service for Burton Bordelon of Lettsworth will take place at the Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport on Sunday, November 29th, 2020 beginning at 2:30pm with Rev. William Wright, III. Burial will take place at a later date at the Morning Star Cemetery.

Burton Bordelon, age 72, passed away at his home in Lettsworth on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020.

Those left to cherish her memory are his wife of 45 years, Kathy Bordelon of Lettsworth; daughter, Lacey Ducote (Scott) of Hessmer; son, Bryan Bordelon (Lauren) of Morrow; daughter, Angie Bordelon of Minden; sisters, Diane Foreman (James) of Crosby, MS, and Wanda Bordelon of Lettsworth; sisters-in-law, Linda Pena (Valentin) of Plaucheville, Cindy St. Romain (Paul) of Sorrento, LA, Lisa Scarbrock of Pineville, Laura Riley of Cleveland, TN, and Donna Bordelon of Lettsworth. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Mallory Ducote, Morgan Bordelon, Marissa Bordelon, Paisley Bordelon, Carter Bordelon, Brandi Rabalais, Cassie Smith; one great-grandchild, Audrey Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Belton and Felma Bordelon; and his brother, Terry Bordelon, Sr.

Visitation will begin at 11:00am on Sunday, November 29th, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport until time of service.

