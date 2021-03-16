Burton Dupuis, Moreauville

Visitation for Mr. Burton “Ricky” Paul Dupuis, Jr. will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Chapel Wednesday evening. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Moreauville with Father Jose Pallipurath officiating. Entombment to follow at Sacred Heart Mausoleum.

Mr. Dupuis, age 63, a resident of Moreauville passed from this life on March 15, 2021 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

He was a truck driver in the transportation industry for over 30 years. Ricky was a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle who enjoyed being outdoors and fishing at “The Pit’ near his home. When he wasn’t working, he loved talking on the phone or FaceTiming his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Burton Paul Dupuis, Sr and Sylvia Mayeux Dupuis.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Kerry Dupuis (Emily) of Moreauville; daughter, Krystal Desselles (Shawn) of Moreauville; brothers, Kenneth Dupuis (Heather) of Plaucheville, Dale Dupuis (Mel) of Moreauville; sisters, Donna Simon (Darrell) of Moreauville, Annette Carroll (Bryan) of Batchelor, Tracy Dupuis (Anthony) of Simmesport, Melinda Dupuis of Moreauville; grandchildren, Hunter and BrynLeigh Dupuis, Christopher Desselles; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.