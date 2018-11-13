Burton Gremillion, 86, Morganza

Funeral Mass for Burton Jude Gremillion of Morganza will be held on Thursday, November 15, 2018 beginning at 11am at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Morganza. Visitation will begin at St. Ann’s Catholic Church on Thursday, November 15, 2018 beginning at 9am until 11am. Burial & military honors will be held at St. Mary’s #2 Cemetery in Cottonport. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Burton Gremillion, age 86, passed away on Sunday, November 11, 2018 at his home in Morganza. He was preceded in death by his wife, Tavie Gremillion; parents, Arnaud & Hattie Gremillion; two sisters and two brothers.

Burton served in the United States Navy for 8 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Robert (Kelly) Gremillion of Fordoche and Keith (Staci) Gremillion of Morganza; grandchildren, Deanna (Ryan) McDaniel of Batchelor, Tiffany Gremillion (Logan Aucoin) of Fordoche, and Logan Hall (Donald Moore) of Baton Rouge; great-grandchildren, Allisyn McDaniel, Colleen McDaniel, & Charlotte Moore.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Ryan McDaniel, Logan Aucoin, Ronald Gremillion, Ray Gremillion, Glenn Gremillion, Ken Gremillion, John Gremillion, & Timmy C. Dupuy.