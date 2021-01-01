Byron Soileau, Marksville

A private visitation for Byron David Soileau will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. with a private memorial service at 10:00 a.m. in Parlor A of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. A rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m. followed by interment at Reed Cemetery, L’anse Meg Road, Mamou, LA with Father Tom Voorhies officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville, LA.

Byron was a welding inspector and the Quality Control Manager for Ohmstede Industrial Services.

He was preceded in death by his father, Darwin Soileau; brother, David Soileau; paternal grandparents, Otis and Eula Soileau; maternal grandparents, Louis and Laura Courville.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Roxie McDaniel Soileau of Marksville; sons, Austin McClelland, Christopher McClelland and Jonathon McClelland, all of Marksville; his mother, Mary Courville Soileau of Chataignier, LA ; two brothers, Eric Soileau (Michelle), Paul Deshotel(Myriam); two sisters, Vanessa Guillory (Tony), Jessica Vige (Paul); two grandchildren, Delaney Roberts and Remi McClelland.