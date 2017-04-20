Camry Sade’ Celestine age 25 of Cottonport

Funeral services for Ms. Camry Sade’ Celestine will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport, Louisiana, where Father Jose’ Robles-Sanchez will officiate. A public viewing will be held at the church from 12:00 Noon until the time of services on Saturday morning. Committal services will follow in St. Paul Catholic Church cemetery in Mansura, LA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robinson Family Mortuary of Pineville, LA.

Ms. Celestine, age 25 of Cottonport, Louisiana, departed this life on Thursday, April 13, 2017, at her residence in Cottonport, LA.

ऀCamry was born on December 17, 1991, in Alexandria, Louisiana, to Carolyn Sampson Celestine and Curtis Celestine. She was predeceased into the eternal by her son, Trey Rachal, Jr.; maternal grandfather, Peter Sampson, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Percy and Lenora Johnson Celestine, Sr.; three (3) uncles, Calvin Celestine, Larry Sampson, and Arnold Prevot; and her God-mother, Constance Touissant.

ऀBeing nurtured in a disciplined, God-fearing home, Camry was baptized at an early age at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Mansura, Louisiana and accepted Jesus Christ into her heart. Later in life, she became a parishioner of St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church, in Cottonport, Louisiana.

ऀCamry received her elementary and secondary education in the public schools of Avoyelles Parish, graduating from Bunkie High School in May 2010. While in high school, Camry excelled as an honor student and was a member of the National BETA Club and was active on the majorette squad. At the age of sixteen (16) years old, Camry gained employment with Taco Bell Restaurant in Marksville, Louisiana, where she performed her duties faithfully. At the time of her passing, through hard work and dedication, she had achieved the rank of manager. In an attempt to better provide for herself and her son, Camry had recently secured additional employment with L & D Sitting Services in Marksville, Louisiana.

Survivors include her son, Trelyn Amir Rachal of Cottonport, LA; her parents, Curtis and Carolyn Sampson Celestine of Cottonport, LA; one (1) brother, Marcus Donielle Sampson (DeKina) of Lake Charles, LA; two (2) sisters, Crystal Lenora Celestine of Mansura, LA and Calisha Ranee’ Celestine of Marksville, LA; her maternal grandmother, Genevieve Sampson of Mansura, LA; seven (7) nieces and two (2) nephews; special friend, Trey Rachal, Sr., of Marksville, LA; her God-father, Standford Benjamin of Cottonport, LA; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Active pallbearers honored to serve will be Ronald Carmouche, Jr., Stanley Celestine, Jr., Marvis Gaines, Martel Jones, Albert Sampson, Jr., and Travis Winfield.